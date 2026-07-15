SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 182.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,800 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,532,012 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,794,908,000 after acquiring an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $901,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $530,125,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,307,795 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,078,000 after purchasing an additional 563,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSNC

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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