SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Purchased by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,900 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 4.6% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.52% of SS&C Technologies worth $85,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 349.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 137,301 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,664,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings cut SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.88 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting SS&C Technologies

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SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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