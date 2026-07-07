SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,211 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 74,863 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 503.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $89,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The business's 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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