SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,593 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 35,239 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,532,012 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,794,908,000 after buying an additional 74,170 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $901,613,000 after buying an additional 137,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,938,535 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $527,104,000 after buying an additional 117,983 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,744,599 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $327,353,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,431 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,435,000 after buying an additional 50,757 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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