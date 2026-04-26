ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,428 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,639,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,791 shares of the company's stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,225 shares of the company's stock worth $41,628,000 after acquiring an additional 848,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in General Mills by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 333,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Mills from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $43.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). General Mills had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. General Mills's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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