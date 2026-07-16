Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Holdings Decreased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 96,530 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayhunt Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 113,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stag Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $224.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Stag Industrial's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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