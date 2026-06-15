StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 377,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.54% of StandardAero worth $52,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 948.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of SARO opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. StandardAero's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SARO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on StandardAero

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StandardAero news, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,837.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,451.52. The trade was a 27.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $31,217.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,244.16. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 19,337 shares of company stock worth $529,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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