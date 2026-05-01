Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,068 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $553,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,014 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,479 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 80.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,105,164 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $433,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,575,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Trading Down 0.2%

SBUX stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $107.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,800. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,958 shares of company stock worth $877,464. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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