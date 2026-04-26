Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,124 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,596,931,000 after acquiring an additional 577,279 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,720,137 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $6,575,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,479 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,590,494 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,149,756,000 after acquiring an additional 832,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $114.00 price objective on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,378,800. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,958 shares of company stock worth $667,464. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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