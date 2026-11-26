State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,090 shares of the technology retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 272,617 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Best Buy worth $39,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $1,932,812,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,127,495 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $364,210,000 after buying an additional 3,062,664 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $174,893,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $116,003,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $83,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

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Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $102.62 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $10,695,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,341.95. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Schulze sold 300,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Weiss Ratings lowered Best Buy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Key Stories Impacting Best Buy

These are some of the BBY stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Management cited growth across several categories and market-share gains. Domestic online sales also increased by more than 10%, while the company’s marketplace generated about $350 million in Q3 gross merchandise volume, adding to evidence of digital-channel progress. Best Buy: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Management cited growth across several categories and market-share gains. Domestic online sales also increased by more than 10%, while the company’s marketplace generated about $350 million in Q3 gross merchandise volume, adding to evidence of digital-channel progress. Neutral Sentiment: Other target increases were paired with neutral or equal-weight ratings, with targets generally below the recent share price. Goldman Sachs raised its target but retained a Sell rating, indicating analysts remain divided on valuation.

Other target increases were paired with neutral or equal-weight ratings, with targets generally below the recent share price. Goldman Sachs raised its target but retained a Sell rating, indicating analysts remain divided on valuation. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jason Bonfig and CFO Anne Bramman are scheduled to speak at a Morgan Stanley consumer and retail conference on December 2; the appearance may provide updates but is not itself a new business development.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

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