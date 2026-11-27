State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 301,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,083,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 44.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,961 shares of the company's stock worth $625,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,047 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,644,072 shares of the company's stock worth $270,053,000 after buying an additional 101,593 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,309,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,350,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,910,000.

Get SUNB alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SUNB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

NYSE SUNB opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $86.68.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a drop from Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. provides equipment rental and related services to customers in construction, industrial, commercial, residential, and public-sector markets. Its offerings include general tools and equipment as well as specialized solutions for projects that require equipment temporarily. The company rents equipment for applications such as aerial work, earthmoving, material handling, power generation, climate control, and fluid management. It also provides services including equipment delivery, setup, maintenance, and support, helping customers manage projects without purchasing all the equipment they need.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report