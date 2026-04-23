State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $902,000 Position in Crane $CR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Crane were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sanjay Kapoor bought 2,814 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $177.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,991.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,991.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Pollino bought 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.29 per share, for a total transaction of $276,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $987,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crane from $201.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crane

Crane Trading Down 3.2%

CR opened at $179.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $214.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.16 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.Crane's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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