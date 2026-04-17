State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 243,791 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,906 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 243,791 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.10% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 144.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,008,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 596,457 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 109.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 232,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is 154.70%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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