State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,915 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,486 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Corning were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $176.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.Corning's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $203,795.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,697,107.12. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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