State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 697,600 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 566.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,823 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 697,600 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.20% of Adobe worth $199,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,275,165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,494,000. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Adobe by 26,128.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 652,031 shares of the software company's stock worth $228,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Up 3.1%

ADBE stock opened at $230.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.12 and a 52 week high of $376.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.53 and a 200 day moving average of $258.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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