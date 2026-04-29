State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.31 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,482 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,143,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,863,327 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,384,980,000 after buying an additional 2,298,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,107,021 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $660,969,000 after buying an additional 1,893,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,437 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $635,538,000 after buying an additional 433,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,469 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $542,376,000 after buying an additional 2,820,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $95.86.

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Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.61 billion. Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is presently 653.06%.

Omnicom Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

See Also

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