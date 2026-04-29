State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $10.14 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,934 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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