State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.18 Million in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in StandardAero in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,910.20. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE SARO opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.91.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SARO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SARO

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

See Also

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