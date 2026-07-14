State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,804 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of State of Michigan Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $198,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,185.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,034.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,273 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Benzinga

Guggenheim raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,273 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly is presenting new Kisunla data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, giving investors another potential pipeline catalyst beyond its blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Benzinga

Eli Lilly is presenting new data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, giving investors another potential pipeline catalyst beyond its blockbuster weight-loss drugs. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Eli Lilly’s obesity drugs continues to highlight how important the franchise is to revenue, with two products now generating nearly two-thirds of sales — a reminder of the company’s scale and earnings power. The Motley Fool

Commentary around Eli Lilly’s obesity drugs continues to highlight how important the franchise is to revenue, with two products now generating nearly two-thirds of sales — a reminder of the company’s scale and earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK funds added Eli Lilly alongside other large-cap names, which may signal continued institutional interest but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance

Cathie Wood’s ARK funds added Eli Lilly alongside other large-cap names, which may signal continued institutional interest but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Social-media and trading chatter remains upbeat, with investors citing upgraded targets and biotech momentum, but these comments are sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental disclosures. Quiver Quantitative

Social-media and trading chatter remains upbeat, with investors citing upgraded targets and biotech momentum, but these comments are sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: A 247WallSt piece argues there may be a new under-the-radar catalyst in Eli Lilly’s pipeline, but it is largely speculative and not a confirmed development. 247WallSt

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.78.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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