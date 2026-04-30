State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 23,282 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546,539 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Intel were worth $57,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in Intel by 33.3% in the third quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 84.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,662,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $430,349,000 after buying an additional 759,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.30, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $96.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and constructive guidance — Intel reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 revenue and EPS and gave upbeat near‑term commentary that re‑priced expectations for AI/data‑center demand. Intel Q1 results

Q1 results beat and constructive guidance — Intel reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 revenue and EPS and gave upbeat near‑term commentary that re‑priced expectations for AI/data‑center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and estimate revisions — Freedom Capital upgraded INTC to strong‑buy and several firms (Northland, Erste) have sharply raised FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, boosting investor confidence in sustainable earnings improvement. Zacks Freedom Capital upgrade

Analyst upgrades and estimate revisions — Freedom Capital upgraded INTC to strong‑buy and several firms (Northland, Erste) have sharply raised FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, boosting investor confidence in sustainable earnings improvement. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bullish coverage and media momentum — Jim Cramer and multiple outlets are spotlighting Intel’s “cultural shift” under management and its role in AI infrastructure, which has amplified retail and institutional demand. Cramer on Intel

High‑profile bullish coverage and media momentum — Jim Cramer and multiple outlets are spotlighting Intel’s “cultural shift” under management and its role in AI infrastructure, which has amplified retail and institutional demand. Positive Sentiment: Industry positioning in new computing paradigms — a recent neuromorphic computing report cites Intel as a major player in energy‑efficient, brain‑inspired chips for edge AI and sensing, widening potential addressable markets beyond GPUs. Neuromorphic market report

Industry positioning in new computing paradigms — a recent neuromorphic computing report cites Intel as a major player in energy‑efficient, brain‑inspired chips for edge AI and sensing, widening potential addressable markets beyond GPUs. Positive Sentiment: CPU supply tightness and AI infrastructure demand — reports of stretched server CPU lead times and Intel’s emphasis on CPUs as an AI infrastructure layer support a durable revenue tail for Intel’s data‑center and foundry businesses. CEO emphasizes CPU role

CPU supply tightness and AI infrastructure demand — reports of stretched server CPU lead times and Intel’s emphasis on CPUs as an AI infrastructure layer support a durable revenue tail for Intel’s data‑center and foundry businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Capital‑allocation move — Intel is pursuing a bond sale to buy back a stake in its Irish fab (Fab 34); that accelerates consolidation of manufacturing assets but increases leverage in the short term. Bond sale for Fab 34 stake

Capital‑allocation move — Intel is pursuing a bond sale to buy back a stake in its Irish fab (Fab 34); that accelerates consolidation of manufacturing assets but increases leverage in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Executive departure — the company lost its Chief Accounting Officer, which some investors view as a governance/continuity risk until a permanent replacement is named. CAO departure

Executive departure — the company lost its Chief Accounting Officer, which some investors view as a governance/continuity risk until a permanent replacement is named. Negative Sentiment: Momentum risks and valuation headlines — several outlets warn the rally may be overbought and that “every little good news” is being priced in; earlier reports about OpenAI revenue misses briefly pressured chip names. These raise short‑term profit‑taking risk. Hype/valuation caution OpenAI revenue doubt

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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