State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Citigroup were worth $73,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company's stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Citigroup

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $126.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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