State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $42,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0%

DLR stock opened at $196.50 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $184.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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