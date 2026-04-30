State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $109.56 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $109,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $478.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big, bullish analyst moves are lifting momentum: D.A. Davidson initiated coverage with a Buy and a $1,000 target, arguing Micron can capture outsized AI memory demand. Read More.

Big, bullish analyst moves are lifting momentum: D.A. Davidson initiated coverage with a Buy and a $1,000 target, arguing Micron can capture outsized AI memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and kept a Buy — another top shop increasing upside expectations, reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and kept a Buy — another top shop increasing upside expectations, reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental catalyst: reports of strong HBM demand and sellouts for AI data centers support a multi‑year memory supercycle thesis that benefits Micron’s margins and revenue. Read More.

Fundamental catalyst: reports of strong HBM demand and sellouts for AI data centers support a multi‑year memory supercycle thesis that benefits Micron’s margins and revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — upbeat results/forecasts from storage and semiconductor peers (e.g., Seagate) have lifted investor confidence that enterprise AI spending will sustain memory and storage purchases. Read More.

Sector tailwind — upbeat results/forecasts from storage and semiconductor peers (e.g., Seagate) have lifted investor confidence that enterprise AI spending will sustain memory and storage purchases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side earnings/estimate revisions are nudging expectations higher (Erste/others raising FY estimates), adding support to consensus profit forecasts. Read More.

Sell‑side earnings/estimate revisions are nudging expectations higher (Erste/others raising FY estimates), adding support to consensus profit forecasts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company visibility: Micron will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech conference on May 20 — a potential information catalyst for guidance/strategy but not an earnings event. Read More.

Company visibility: Micron will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech conference on May 20 — a potential information catalyst for guidance/strategy but not an earnings event. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst interest: MU is being included in AI/tech "high-conviction" lists and ETFs, which can amplify flows but also raise correlation risk with the AI trade. Read More.

Broader analyst interest: MU is being included in AI/tech "high-conviction" lists and ETFs, which can amplify flows but also raise correlation risk with the AI trade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and rotation risk: several pieces question whether MU’s run already prices in ideal execution — articles warning "too late?" and "mid‑cycle correction" have surfaced, which can trigger profit-taking. Read More.

Valuation and rotation risk: several pieces question whether MU’s run already prices in ideal execution — articles warning "too late?" and "mid‑cycle correction" have surfaced, which can trigger profit-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution and demand-risk headlines: commentary about potential AI capex slowdowns (OpenAI reports) and a “forecast could spell trouble” angle increase tail risk; heavy insider selling noted in data summaries may also weigh on sentiment for some investors. Read More. Read More.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $532.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $600.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $531.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $420.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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