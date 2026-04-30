State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $111.65 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,463 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $111,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $286.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.39. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $196.86 and a 52 week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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