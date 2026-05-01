State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.87 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,701 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $24,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 127,149 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,044 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $211,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,323,682.90. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $547,807.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 26,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,938,231.45. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,512. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $78.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Key Headlines Impacting Williams Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded WMB to Buy and set an $82 price target, citing the strength of Williams’ core Transcontinental gas transmission asset and upside in infrastructure value — a catalyst for investor demand and multiple expansion. Goldman Sachs Upgrades Williams Companies (WMB) to Buy

Goldman Sachs upgraded WMB to Buy and set an $82 price target, citing the strength of Williams’ core Transcontinental gas transmission asset and upside in infrastructure value — a catalyst for investor demand and multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $0.61 (from $0.59) and nudged FY26 to $2.19, signaling modest upward revision to near‑term earnings expectations that can support the stock if Q1 results follow. MarketBeat - US Capital Advisors estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $0.61 (from $0.59) and nudged FY26 to $2.19, signaling modest upward revision to near‑term earnings expectations that can support the stock if Q1 results follow. Positive Sentiment: Williams’ board approved a higher quarterly dividend of $0.525 (a ~5% raise), payable June 29 with an ex‑dividend date of June 12. A bigger, steady payout reinforces the income thesis for yield‑seeking investors and can make shares more attractive on dividend yield and total return expectations. Dividend Declaration & Details

Williams’ board approved a higher quarterly dividend of $0.525 (a ~5% raise), payable June 29 with an ex‑dividend date of June 12. A bigger, steady payout reinforces the income thesis for yield‑seeking investors and can make shares more attractive on dividend yield and total return expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings previews (Zacks/Yahoo) flag WMB among four energy names to watch in the Q1 cycle — noting oil volatility, supply shocks and mixed early beats in the sector. These previews underscore that Williams’ Q1 results will be judged on both fundamentals and broader commodity/throughput dynamics. Stay Ahead of the Game With The Williams Companies (WMB) Q1 Earnings

Pre‑earnings previews (Zacks/Yahoo) flag WMB among four energy names to watch in the Q1 cycle — noting oil volatility, supply shocks and mixed early beats in the sector. These previews underscore that Williams’ Q1 results will be judged on both fundamentals and broader commodity/throughput dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Sector preview pieces grouping WMB with VNOM, FANG and RIG highlight that midstream performance will be influenced by throughput/fee schedules and upstream activity — factors that could either amplify or mute company‑specific positives. What to Expect From These 4 Energy Stocks This Earnings Season?

Williams Companies Trading Up 4.2%

WMB opened at $76.41 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 98.13%.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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