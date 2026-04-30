Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $60.22 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Amgen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its Amgen stake by 2.3%, selling 4,371 shares and finishing the quarter with 183,994 shares valued at $60.223 million.
  • Amgen beat quarterly estimates, reporting $5.29 EPS versus $4.76 expected and $9.87B revenue versus $9.46B, and set FY2026 guidance of 21.60–23.00 EPS (consensus ~22.16).
  • Amgen announced a quarterly dividend of $2.52 (annualized $10.08) with an ex-dividend date of May 15 and a yield of about 2.9%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amgen.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,994 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Amgen were worth $60,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $309.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 1.3%

AMGN stock opened at $342.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $358.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amgen Right Now?

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines