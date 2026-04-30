State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $60.22 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,994 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Amgen were worth $60,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $309.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 1.3%

AMGN stock opened at $342.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $358.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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