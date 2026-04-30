State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $92.21 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,968 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $92,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $805.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $767.77.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $854.88 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $845.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $744.25 and a 200-day moving average of $653.39. The company has a market cap of $397.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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