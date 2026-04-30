State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $95.22 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $95,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Prologis Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.31. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $145.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Argus upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Prologis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $147.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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