State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 45,367 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Tesla were worth $434,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 788.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $551,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $371.08 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $383.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 343.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here