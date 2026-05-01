State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $707.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $756.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $865.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $825.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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