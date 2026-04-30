State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,989 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,989 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Lam Research were worth $74,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings and reiterated upside for the stock — Erste Group boosted its FY2027 EPS view (to $7.74 from $7.02) and other brokers (Deutsche Bank, Evercore, Needham) have raised targets, underlining stronger-than-expected fundamentals and AI/memory demand.

Analysts raised earnings and reiterated upside for the stock — Erste Group boosted its FY2027 EPS view (to $7.74 from $7.02) and other brokers (Deutsche Bank, Evercore, Needham) have raised targets, underlining stronger-than-expected fundamentals and AI/memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Industry and flow‑through demand signals remain supportive — coverage from Zacks and Polen highlights momentum, AI-driven capex and Lam’s role as a critical etch/deposition supplier, reinforcing the secular growth thesis. Zacks Analyst Blog Polen Focus Growth on LRCX

Industry and flow‑through demand signals remain supportive — coverage from Zacks and Polen highlights momentum, AI-driven capex and Lam’s role as a critical etch/deposition supplier, reinforcing the secular growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed medium‑term signals: Bank of America notes Lam gained share in Q1 but flagged potential loss of orders from Hua Hong — this adds uncertainty to near‑term revenue mix and regional exposure. BofA / Seeking Alpha

Mixed medium‑term signals: Bank of America notes Lam gained share in Q1 but flagged potential loss of orders from Hua Hong — this adds uncertainty to near‑term revenue mix and regional exposure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Lam’s Chief Legal Officer sold ~6,010 shares (Form 4 filed), which can spook short‑term traders even if the amount is small relative to float. SEC Filing — Insider Sale

Insider selling — Lam’s Chief Legal Officer sold ~6,010 shares (Form 4 filed), which can spook short‑term traders even if the amount is small relative to float. Negative Sentiment: Sector‑wide profit taking and geopolitical risk tied to AI tech have pressured semiconductors today — peers also sold off after mixed signals, amplifying LRCX weakness despite company‑specific positives. Semiconductor Pullback

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research upped their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 136,896 shares of company stock worth $31,213,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7%

LRCX stock opened at $252.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $275.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $235.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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