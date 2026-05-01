State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,063 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,063 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,771 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 73,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $74 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying ~30% upside versus the current level; analyst optimism on earnings/dividends and multiple expansion supports buying interest. Oppenheimer PT Raise

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $74 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying ~30% upside versus the current level; analyst optimism on earnings/dividends and multiple expansion supports buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlighting USB as an attractive dividend stock are drawing income-focused investors; coverage reiterates a solid yield, payout history and durable earnings, which can lift demand for the shares. Yahoo Dividend Article Zacks Dividend Article

Multiple recent articles highlighting USB as an attractive dividend stock are drawing income-focused investors; coverage reiterates a solid yield, payout history and durable earnings, which can lift demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Cognizant pre-leased 650,000 sq ft in Chennai to establish a Global Capability Center for U.S. Bancorp — a sign USB is investing in scalable operating platforms and cost-efficient back-office capacity, which can support margin improvement over time. Cognizant Pre-lease

Cognizant pre-leased 650,000 sq ft in Chennai to establish a Global Capability Center for U.S. Bancorp — a sign USB is investing in scalable operating platforms and cost-efficient back-office capacity, which can support margin improvement over time. Neutral Sentiment: Versana closed a $43M funding round led by BNP Paribas with several banks, including U.S. Bancorp, making a follow-on investment — strategic fintech participation signals partnership activity but likely has limited near‑term revenue impact. Versana Funding

Versana closed a $43M funding round led by BNP Paribas with several banks, including U.S. Bancorp, making a follow-on investment — strategic fintech participation signals partnership activity but likely has limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $58 to $57.50 and moved to an "underweight" rating — a prominent bank downgrade can weigh on sentiment and cap short-term upside, even if the new target is near current levels. JPMorgan Downgrade

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE USB opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 18.01%.The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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