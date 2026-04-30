State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 38,771 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408,819 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in CocaCola were worth $98,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,592,732,000 after buying an additional 5,135,198 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,443,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth $161,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,025,595 shares of the company's stock worth $211,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

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CocaCola Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $78.85 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $339.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,538,916.84. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at $22,013,186.70. This trade represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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