State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,404 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $47,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,969,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,694,610,000 after purchasing an additional 286,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,765,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,084,730,000 after buying an additional 312,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,573,450,000 after buying an additional 2,600,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,383,145,000 after buying an additional 6,366,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,344,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,002,940,000 after buying an additional 82,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $201.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock's 50-day moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average is $188.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.16 and a 1-year high of $208.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is currently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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