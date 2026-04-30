State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,463 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,900 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Oracle were worth $114,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $161.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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