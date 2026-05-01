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State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,085 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
CRH logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in CRH by 3.8%, selling 9,085 shares and leaving 230,201 shares valued at about $28.73 million at quarter-end.
  • Wall Street sentiment is positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a mean target of $139.54, following several price-target raises (e.g., UBS to $147, JPMorgan to $140).
  • CRH beat quarterly estimates—reporting EPS of −$0.20 vs. −$0.22 and revenue of $7.37B vs. $7.07B—issued FY2026 guidance of 5.600–6.050 EPS and declared a $0.39 quarterly dividend (1.3% yield).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,201 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in CRH were worth $28,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 359.6% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:CRH opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $86.82 and a 1-year high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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