State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 10,772 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $58,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average is $153.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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