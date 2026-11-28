State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,953 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 70,640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $865,892,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $338,274,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,836,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $164,700,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 516,235 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $198,989,000 after purchasing an additional 399,832 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $461.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $435.14 and its 200-day moving average is $426.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $552.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 19.46%. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $553.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.35.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc. is a global provider of financial information, analytics, credit ratings and benchmarks. Its businesses serve investors, companies, governments and other organizations across international markets. The company's services include credit ratings and research through S&P Global Ratings; financial data, analytics and workflow tools through S&P Global Market Intelligence; and commodity, energy and sustainability information through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global also provides automotive data and insights through S&P Global Mobility and operates indices, including the S&P 500, through S&P Dow Jones Indices.

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