State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,039 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $177,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $336.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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