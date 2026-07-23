State of Wyoming Acquires 20,730 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 1,018.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises approximately 0.3% of State of Wyoming's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State of Wyoming's holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,500 shares of the bank's stock valued at $112,185,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $299,850,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 891.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,248 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 76,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $121.23 on Thursday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $124.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.04 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business's revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Toronto Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada's largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD's core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

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