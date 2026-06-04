State of Wyoming Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 137.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 0.3% of State of Wyoming's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. State of Wyoming's holdings in Illumina were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of ILMN opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.03. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $172.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,394.60. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,371 shares of company stock valued at $155,472,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting optimism about clinical sequencing momentum, consumables pricing, and the company’s pipeline. Article

Guggenheim raised its price target on Illumina to $180 from $170 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting optimism about clinical sequencing momentum, consumables pricing, and the company’s pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Integrated DNA Technologies expanded its collaboration with Illumina, linking xGen FFPE and cfDNA workflows to DRAGEN and Connected Insights, which could deepen Illumina’s role in oncology research and support software adoption. Article

Integrated DNA Technologies expanded its collaboration with Illumina, linking xGen FFPE and cfDNA workflows to DRAGEN and Connected Insights, which could deepen Illumina’s role in oncology research and support software adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Illumina’s better execution, stronger NovaSeq X adoption, and higher full-year 2026 guidance, which has helped extend the stock’s rally. Article

Recent commentary highlighted Illumina’s better execution, stronger NovaSeq X adoption, and higher full-year 2026 guidance, which has helped extend the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Illumina reported small insider sales, including a routine Rule 10b5-1 sale by the chief accounting officer, which is not unusual but adds to scrutiny around insider activity. SEC filing

Illumina reported small insider sales, including a routine Rule 10b5-1 sale by the chief accounting officer, which is not unusual but adds to scrutiny around insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Director Keith A. Meister sold a large block of shares in multiple transactions, which could weigh on sentiment despite no direct sign of operational weakness. SEC filing

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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