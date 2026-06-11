State of Wyoming Sells 6,832 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

State of Wyoming cut its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,334 shares of the company's stock worth $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 638.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $3,692,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $105.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $170.56 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $184.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.60.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.76 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 573,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,423,980. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,803,630.74. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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