State of Wyoming Takes $1.17 Million Position in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,640 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $179.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $184.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Bank Of Montreal's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. Bank Of Montreal's payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal NYSE: BMO, commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada's largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO's core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

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