State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,413,276 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $445,819,000. State Street Corp owned about 5.27% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Pentair by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Pentair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pentair Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $72.94 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $963.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.70 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pentair's payout ratio is 28.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Research raised Pentair from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Pentair from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair set a $50.00 price objective on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Pentair from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Pentair from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc is a water solutions company that develops and supplies products and services for managing, treating and moving water. Its offerings include water filtration and treatment systems, pumps, valves and related equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. The company also serves the pool and spa market, providing equipment and systems such as pumps, filters, heaters and water-care products. Pentair serves customers in markets around the world. Founded in 1966, Pentair has evolved from its origins as a diversified manufacturer into a company focused on water-related businesses.

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