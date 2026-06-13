State Street Corp Has $6.04 Billion Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,551,609 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 942,607 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.22% of ConocoPhillips worth $6,042,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,160 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.48.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. ConocoPhillips's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is currently 57.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $685,488.70. The trade was a 56.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 634,715 shares of company stock worth $81,410,816 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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