State Street Corp reduced its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL - Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,976,711 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,659,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.72% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $206,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,865 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the company's stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Broadstone Net Lease from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.91. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2950 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2925. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is presently 153.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and manages commercial properties leased to businesses under long-term net leases. Under these arrangements, tenants generally pay property expenses such as taxes, insurance and maintenance in addition to rent. The company invests in properties across several industries, including industrial, healthcare, retail and restaurant businesses. Its portfolio is diversified by property type, tenant and location, with a focus on properties that support tenants' ongoing operations.

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