State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 11,639,374 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.94% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $681,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 185,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,885,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,938,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 1.6%

ELS opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.210 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates manufactured home communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. Its properties serve both long-term residents and vacationers, with offerings that include home sites, RV sites and related accommodations. The company's communities and resorts are located across the United States and Canada. In addition to managing its properties, Equity LifeStyle Properties offers services such as home rentals and sales, and provides amenities and recreational activities at many locations.

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