State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362,022 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,805,352 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.61% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $322,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPRT alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $32.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT opened at $29.64 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.17 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties across the United States. Its properties are leased to businesses operating in service-oriented and other industries, including restaurants, car washes, early childhood education and medical services. The company primarily uses long-term net leases, under which tenants generally pay property-related expenses such as taxes, insurance and maintenance in addition to rent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Essential Properties Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Essential Properties Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report