State Street Corp lessened its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT - Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064,270 shares of the bank's stock after selling 12,252,994 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.32% of Fulton Financial worth $227,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,732,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051,013 shares of the bank's stock worth $68,831,000 after buying an additional 61,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $46,008,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,861,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,996 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,076,000 after buying an additional 898,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E. Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $118,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,600.13. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $367.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Its principal subsidiary, Fulton Bank, provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgages, payment and cash-management services, and digital banking. It also provides wealth management and investment services through affiliated businesses. Fulton serves communities across the Mid-Atlantic, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia.

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