State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,249 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,326,289 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.51% of MarketAxess worth $202,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 155.7% in the third quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 788.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $129.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings raised MarketAxess from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $132.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MarketAxess from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MarketAxess from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $165.53 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $195.96.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. MarketAxess's dividend payout ratio is 38.19%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, Director William Cruger, Jr. sold 6,164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $1,005,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $658,185.60. This trade represents a 60.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $1,055,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. operates an electronic trading platform for institutional fixed-income markets. Its network connects investment managers and other institutional investors with broker-dealers to trade bonds and related securities. The company's services include electronic trading in corporate bonds, government securities and other fixed-income products, as well as trading tools, market data and post-trade services. Its Open Trading platform supports transactions among a broad range of market participants, alongside traditional dealer-to-client trading.

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